Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Henry school calendars approved

School calendars are approved through 2025.

caption arrowCaption
School calendars are approved through 2025.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The calendars are set for Henry County’s public schools through the spring of 2025.

The Board of Education voted at its Feb. 14 regular meeting to approve the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 calendars after deciding to remove the three half-days each October that were set aside for parent-teacher conferences.

Board members reported hearing from a number of parents who were concerned about that aspect of the schedule, and there were also concerns about transportation on those days.

The overall calendars are essentially the same as for the past decade, with classes starting the first few days of August and ending before Memorial Day.

There will still be a week of fall break in September and a winter break week in February as well as spring break in April, a full week at Thanksgiving and two weeks at Christmas.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Renovation project OK’d for Henry school
25m ago
Hampton council approves plan
25m ago
Personnel moves made in McDonough
31m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top