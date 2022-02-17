Henry school calendars approved

The calendars are set for Henry County’s public schools through the spring of 2025.
The Board of Education voted at its Feb. 14 regular meeting to approve the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 calendars after deciding to remove the three half-days each October that were set aside for parent-teacher conferences.
Board members reported hearing from a number of parents who were concerned about that aspect of the schedule, and there were also concerns about transportation on those days.
The overall calendars are essentially the same as for the past decade, with classes starting the first few days of August and ending before Memorial Day.
There will still be a week of fall break in September and a winter break week in February as well as spring break in April, a full week at Thanksgiving and two weeks at Christmas.
Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.
