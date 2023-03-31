Henry park expands disc golf course

Henry County officials cut the ribbon March 14 on the completed expansion of the disc golf course at J.P. Moseley Park on Millers Mill Road east of Stockbridge. The $293,206 project was funded by the county’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax which was approved by voters in late 2019.
The expansion includes a new entrance as well as the addition of nine new holes to the existing 27-hole course.
Other amenities recently added include landscaping, two new shade structures and two new pedestrian bridges to help navigate the scenic wooded course.
Information: hcprd.org.
