X

Henry park expands disc golf course

Credit: Henry County government

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
9 minutes ago

Henry County officials cut the ribbon March 14 on the completed expansion of the disc golf course at J.P. Moseley Park on Millers Mill Road east of Stockbridge. The $293,206 project was funded by the county’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax which was approved by voters in late 2019.

The expansion includes a new entrance as well as the addition of nine new holes to the existing 27-hole course.

Other amenities recently added include landscaping, two new shade structures and two new pedestrian bridges to help navigate the scenic wooded course.

Information: hcprd.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Mayor endorses call for audit of MARTA’s Atlanta expansion program
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Gwinnett Stripers announce opening-night roster
6h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Never in my wildest dreams’: Georgians speak out on indictment
2h ago
The Latest

Zoning changes approved in Hampton
1h ago
Stockbridge police issuing school zone warnings
Locust Grove wants federal funds for project
Featured

FINAL DAY to vote for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top