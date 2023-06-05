X

Henry moving to replace former commissioner

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Henry County officials have taken the first step in filling the Board of Commissioners seat left vacant by the resignation of Dee Clemmons.

According to the county’s communications department, the board received a letter of resignation from Clemmons May 16 and has requested a list of nominees for interim commissioner from the local Democratic Party, since Clemmons was elected as a Democrat.

From that list the board will attempt to identify a qualified interim commissioner who can serve until a special election can be held to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term, which runs through the end of 2024. Clemmons was first elected to office in 2016.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

