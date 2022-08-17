Henry millage unchanged for another year

After three public hearings, the Henry County Board of Commissioners recently voted to give final approval to a 12.733 millage rate, which is unchanged for a sixth consecutive year.
This means those with higher property values will see an increase in their tax bill, county officials noted that those increases are due to inflationary growth in the economy rather than any action taken by the county government.
The county’s portion is 37 percent of the total millage rate, with 5 percent going to the water authority and 58 percent to the school board.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
