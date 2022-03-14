Hamburger icon
Henry employees get pay raise

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
41 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 1 regular meeting to approve an 8.5 percent increase across the board for most county employees.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 1 of last year.

The issue was first discussed in mid-December when a proposed 10.5 percent raise failed to pass. Since then, the county has lost 78 employees, 61 of whom have resigned according to officials.

It was pointed out to the board that with a raise of at least 5.4 percent under current inflation levels, they would be taking a pay cut.

The raises will not require a millage increase to sustain them, officials said.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

