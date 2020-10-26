Henry County superintendent named to national leadership group

According to its website, Chiefs for Change is a “nonprofit, bipartisan network of diverse state and district education chiefs dedicated to preparing all students for today’s world and tomorrow’s through deeply committed leadership. Chiefs for Change advocates for policies and practices that are making a difference today for students, and builds a pipeline of talented, diverse Future Chiefs ready to lead major school systems.”

The group’s membership is now at 40, representing 23 states and the District of Columbia, with Davis being one of 27 members who are leaders of a school district.