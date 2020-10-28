Henry County prosecutor tapped for judgeship

One of Henry County’s top prosecutors has been appointed to a Superior Court judgeship in another circuit. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Oct. 15 that Cheveda McCamy, the chief assistant district attorney in the Henry County District Attorney’s office, will fill a vacancy in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties.
She previously worked as a senior assistant district attorney in Fulton and DeKalb counties as well as in private practice. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia and her law degree at Mercer University. McCamy lives with her family in Covington. She will fill the vacancy created by the passing of Horace Johnson, Jr.