Henry County government improving wireless network

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 4 regular meeting to approve the $76,755 purchase of necessary wireless access points to enable technology staff to operate a single wireless network across all county buildings.
There are currently two wireless networks that are mixed and matched across county buildings, and both are utilizing equipment at or nearing their end of life, according to a county staff report. Officials said replacing this equipment will give county employees better wireless connectivity while lessening the amount of required maintenance with one system instead of two. Funding for the purchase will come from the technology services department’s capital improvement plan. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.