Henry County elections board action approved

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve a resolution appointing a committee to select the at-large member of the county’s Board of Elections. That board consists of five members, four of whom are appointed by political parties. The at-large member serves a two-year term and current member Arch Brown’s term expired June 30. Brown indicated that he did not wish to be reappointed.
The motion to approve was amended to remove any items in the resolution that would restrict the commissioners from participating on the committee. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.