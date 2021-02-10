Henry County commissioners OK board appointments

According to the resolutions passed at the commissioners’ Feb. 2 regular meeting, the DFCS board can have 5-7 members serving. Timothy McBride was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Spencer O’Neal through Jan. 3, 2022. Monica McIntyre Herron was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Robert Head through June 30, 2023. Both appointments were confirmed with unanimous votes. In other business, the commissioners appointed Melissa Kornegay to Henry First, Inc. board to serve until the end of 2022.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.