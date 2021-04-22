Henry County commissioners approve pay boost

Compensation increases have been approved for two Henry County boards. A vote by the Board of Commissioners at its April 6 regular meeting authorized raises for members of the Board of Assessors as well as the Board of Elections and Registration.
A staff review of compensation was ordered by the commissioners after a February vote to increase the pay for members of the Henry County Development Authority, and that study included comparisons to other local authorities and entities providing equivalent services. Pay for members of the county’s other boards and authorities will not change at this time.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.