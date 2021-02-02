Henry County board opposed to inland port

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Jan. 20 regular meeting to approve a resolution of “non-support” for the idea of an inland port being located anywhere within the county. Calling it a “massive freight operation” that would involve the loading and unloading shipping containers, the resolution stated that such a development “would subject Henry County residents to harmful emissions and noise, including increased roadway congestion and environmental concerns.”
While reaffirming their support for transportation options that reduce freight traffic on county roads, the commissioners said they do not support any rezoning or issuance of development permits that would allow inland port use, and they asked the Georgia Port Authority not to attempt such a project in Henry County.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.