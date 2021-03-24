Henry County Board of Commissioners restricts public comment

The Henry County Board of Commissioners has made it more difficult for members of the public to provide input at its meetings. The board voted March 16 to approve a resolution with new restrictions on public comment, and it passed 4-1 with Johnny Wilson voting in opposition.
The new ordinance reduces the amount of time for each speaker from five to three minutes, and limits the topics to only the agenda items for that meeting and the one immediately prior to it. Also, those who wish to address the board are required to sign up by noon the day before the meeting; previously, signups were allowed right up to the time of the meeting.
