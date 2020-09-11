X

Henry County board approves utility work for road projects

Two road projects require nearly a half-million dollars in utility relocation.
Two road projects require nearly a half-million dollars in utility relocation.

Credit: Brant Sanderlin

By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve utility relocation costs of nearly a half-million dollars for two SPLOST road projects.

Both involve the Henry County Water Authority, which will have to move a portion of its facilities for the ongoing improvements on Peeksville Road in the south end of the country as well as West Village Parkway on the county’s northern end.

The relocation cost for the Peeksville Road project is $56,713.88, about 4 percent of the total project construction cost. The cost for West Village Parkway is $431,257.36 which is just under 7 recent of the total.

