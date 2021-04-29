ajc logo
Henry County board approves stormwater work

Stormwater projects are moving forward in Henry County.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Two new expenditures requested by the county stormwater department were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 6 regular meeting. The Board approved an $81,750 bid from Moore Bass Consulting, a McDonough firm, for mapping services to update impervious area measurements of non-residential areas in the unincorporated county.

Also approved was a $74,182 bid from a Lawrenceville company for construction of storm drainage improvements on Upper Woolsey Road. In a separate action pertaining to all county departments, the board approved a $10,626 annual contract with a Dacula company for pest control services.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

