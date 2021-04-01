X

Henry County board approves expenditures

The Henry County Administration Building.
Henry County | 47 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 9 meeting to approve a $516,060 purchase of a Caterpillar milling machine to be used for road resurfacing work. The acquisition was deemed necessary because of continued breakdowns of the existing machine.

In other business, the board approved an $85,080 annual expenditure for recurring broadband data used by public safety personnel’s portable radios. The cost is $10 per month per unit, and there are currently 709 units in operation in the county fleet. Also approved was a private activity bond transaction to assist in financing Fairview Terrace, a $15.5 million 154-unit mixed-use community in Ellenwood.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

