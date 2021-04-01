Henry County board approves expenditures

In other business, the board approved an $85,080 annual expenditure for recurring broadband data used by public safety personnel’s portable radios. The cost is $10 per month per unit, and there are currently 709 units in operation in the county fleet. Also approved was a private activity bond transaction to assist in financing Fairview Terrace, a $15.5 million 154-unit mixed-use community in Ellenwood.

