Henry board approves stormwater measures

A $304,554 bid for pavement marking services for various county projects was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its recent regular meeting. The contract covers the annual cost for the service and allows quick access without needing repeated bids, according to county officials.
The board also approved a $91,485 bid for storm drainage replacement construction at Beaver Run Trace as well as a resolution regarding on-call engineering design services for the county’s stormwater department involving a dozen possible vendors.
In other business, the board approved a mutual aid agreement resolution involving AmeriPro EMS.
About the Author
Editors' Picks