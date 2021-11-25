ajc logo
X

Henry board approves stormwater measures

Paving and stormwater expenditures were approved.
Caption
Paving and stormwater expenditures were approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

A $304,554 bid for pavement marking services for various county projects was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its recent regular meeting. The contract covers the annual cost for the service and allows quick access without needing repeated bids, according to county officials.

The board also approved a $91,485 bid for storm drainage replacement construction at Beaver Run Trace as well as a resolution regarding on-call engineering design services for the county’s stormwater department involving a dozen possible vendors.

In other business, the board approved a mutual aid agreement resolution involving AmeriPro EMS.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
SPLOST purchases OK’d in Henry
16m ago
Train removal at Henry park considered
16m ago
Public safety items approved in Henry
16m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top