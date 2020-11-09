Harrell unseats Wood on Henry board

For the eighth consecutive four-year cycle, the Henry County Board of Commissioners will have a new countywide chair. Carlotta Harrell will be the first Democrat to serve in the position, defeating incumbent Republican June Wood with nearly 59 percent of the vote. Harrell was the Democratic challenger in 2012 and 2016 and lost both times. Since the legislature created the sixth seat on the Board of Commissioners in 1990, no one has won a second term. Wood is the fifth incumbent to lose a bid for re-election and the other two chose not to run a second time. In the other two commission races in 2020, incumbent Republican Johnny Wilson was unopposed and incumbent Democrat Dee Clemmons defeated challenger Steve Richardson with almost 63 percent of the vote.