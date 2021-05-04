Hampton council looking at park hours

The Hampton City Council is considering a possible change to the hours of operation for city parks. The council voted unanimously at its April 13 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance that officials believe could have a positive financial impact to the city with the potential for increased park rentals. The new ordinance section states that parks would be closed 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day unless an event is scheduled for which the city has issued a special event permit, in which case the event can last as long as the permit allows. The second reading and possible adoption of the ordinance will likely be scheduled for next month. Information: hamptonga.gov.