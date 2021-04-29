Grant money earmarked for Henry County airport

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its April 6 regular meeting to accept a $23,000 federal grant for the county airport. The money is a portion of nearly $2 billion set aside in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, signed into law in December, intended to provide economic relief to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $1,510,648 will be distributed by the Georgia Department of Transportation to general aviation airports across the state. This particular grant will be applied to the purchase of aviation fuel. No local match is required for these funds.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.