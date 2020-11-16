Grant funds to help crime victims in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 4 regular meeting to accept the continuation of Victims of Crime Act subgrant funds from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Georgia to be used by the District Attorney’s office.
According to a county staff report, the two grant awards total roughly $115,000 with an 80-20 local match and are allocated for the continuation of existing early notification victim advocate positions for the 2021 fiscal year.
Their duties include assisting the CJCC with distributing information concerning the crime victims compensation program, and also providing assistance to crime victims at the beginning stages of the judicial process. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.