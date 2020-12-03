Decision delayed on McDonough rezoning

Approval or denial of a rezoning request for a proposed townhouse development in McDonough was delayed until mid-December after a public hearing on the matter was convened during the McDonough City Council’s Nov. 16 regular meeting.
The site in question is 6.49 acres on Hwy. 42 at McDonough Parkway and has been vacant for several years. The developers have proposed an enclave-style community of about 52 townhouses, according to information provided at the public hearing. The request had previously been recommended for denial by the city’s Planning Commission, in part because the property is currently zoned for commercial use and some officials felt it should stay that way.