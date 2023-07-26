Council qualifying coming up in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
39 minutes ago
X

The qualifying period for citizens who wish to run in McDonough’s municipal elections is coming up soon. The City Council set the dates and fees earlier this year for the November elections, in which candidates will vie for the District III and District IV seats as well as one at-large seat.

The qualifying period is Aug. 14-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day except for an hour between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. when the city clerk’s office is closed for lunch. The qualifying fee for each race is $360, which is 3 percent of the annual salary for each council member.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Atlanta means everything’: Christopher Eubanks wins as he’s embraced at Atlanta Open2h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. donors seek to boost Trump rivals, but he still dominates state fundraising
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Actions News

TORPY: Clarkston, the Ellis Island of the South, not welcoming to police
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: More heat and Code Orange air quality alert still in effect
41m ago
The Latest

Henry board approves appointments
Hampton council approves security cameras
New roundabout coming in Henry
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
13h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top