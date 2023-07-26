Council qualifying coming up in McDonough

The qualifying period for citizens who wish to run in McDonough’s municipal elections is coming up soon. The City Council set the dates and fees earlier this year for the November elections, in which candidates will vie for the District III and District IV seats as well as one at-large seat.

The qualifying period is Aug. 14-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day except for an hour between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. when the city clerk’s office is closed for lunch. The qualifying fee for each race is $360, which is 3 percent of the annual salary for each council member.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.