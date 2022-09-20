Commercial rezonings get Henry ZAB nod

A commercial rezoning for six acres at Hwy. 81 and Upchurch Road was recommended for approval by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board. The affirmative vote at the board’s Sept. 8 regular meeting came with conditions.
Also recommended for approval was a request to amend the county’s comprehensive plan from Low Density Residential to Commercial.
Another request for commercial zoning that was recommended for approval with conditions involves a 7.733-acre tract at 235 Springdale Road, at the corner of East Lake Parkway.
These requests will go to the Henry County Board of Commissioners for final approval. Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest