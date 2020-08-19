Breaking News

CARES Act money coming to Henry County for seniors

Heritage Senior Center, headquarters for Henry County Senior Services.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A CARES Act subgrant with the Atlanta Regional Commission has been approved for Henry County Senior Services in the amount of $156,764 for the 2021 fiscal year. The money can be used to provide nutrition services, personal care and other aid for emergency situations.

Also approved was a $496,758 contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide services utilizing CARES Act funding. This money will provide case management, meals and supportive services to low-income senior adults impact by COVID-19. Both grants were formally accepted by a vote of the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 4 regular meeting.

