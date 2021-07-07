ajc logo
Cannon wins Henry special election

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Greg Cannon won the June 15 special election to retain his District 3 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The Republican amassed 72 percent of the vote to defeat Democrat challengers Sarita Dyer and Briana Clay. A total of 4,695 votes were cast, representing just over 12 percent of the registered voters in the district. Cannon was appointed to the seat in early April after the March death of his predecessor, Gary Barham. The win in the special election means Cannon holds the seat until the next regular election in the fall of 2022. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

