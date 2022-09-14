ajc logo
YMCA of Metro Atlanta giving free one-day guest passes until Sept. 18

Emily Stevens works out at the YMCA in Gainesville on her day off, Monday, June 20, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emily Stevens works out at the YMCA in Gainesville on her day off, Monday, June 20, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Passes, waived fees and ‘Welcoming Week’ aimed at boosting memberships

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is offering free guest passes, waiving fees and holding cultural events this week to boost memberships.

Through Sunday, the YMCA said membership fees be waived completely. The fee reduction coincides with the nonprofit’s annual Welcoming Week celebration, which also ends Sunday.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta said a goal of Welcoming Week is to bring together immigrants and U.S. born residents to help promote diversity.

“It’s really a chance for neighbors, immigrants, and U.S. born residents, to get to know one another and to celebrate our differences as well as the things that unite us as a community,” said Allison Toller, chief social impact officer for YMCA Metro Atlanta.

The week is also a chance to rebuild connections after the pandemic.

“There truly is this lack of connection that people have been missing and Welcoming Week is really our opportunity to lean more into what that connection can mean for people,” Toller said.

During the week, visitors can learn more about the organization’s programs and activities at all 19 locations across metro Atlanta. Programs that participants can take part in include traditional cultural dances and recipe exchanges, Toller said.

In addition to waived joining fees, participants will also receive a free one-day pass that can be used until Sunday.

For more information, visit the YMCA of Metro Atlanta website.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

