Veterinarian warns high temps can lead to fatal heat stroke in dogs

A Gwinnett veterinarian is warning pet owners, specifically dog owners, about the dangers of leaving their pets outside for long periods.

Though heat stroke can affect both dogs and cats, it is seen more often in dogs, said Dr. Kaala Rawlinson, a veterinarian at Tiger Tails Animal Hospital in Duluth. Every year, during the summer and fall months, there is an increase of dogs with heat stroke. When heat stroke occurs, body temperatures are above 105 degrees, and it can cause inflammation and multiple organ dysfunction, Rawlinson said.