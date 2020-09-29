X

Traffic signal planned for Harbins Road at Tanner Road in Dacula

A new traffic signal is planned for Harbins Road at Tanner Road/Sanjo Street in Dacula. (Google Maps)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Drivers in Dacula can anticipate a safer intersection at Harbins Road at Tanner Road/Sanjo Street once a new traffic signal is installed. Gwinnett Commissioners recently entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the city for the intersection improvement.

The city has agreed to contribute $200,000 to the project. The county will be responsible for construction of the new traffic signal as well as ongoing maintenance. The county will also be responsible for the purchase or any right of way needed prior to construction.

The next step will be for the county to place the project out for bid.

