Suwanee says no to beauty salon with massage in home

Following a recent public hearing, the Suwanee City Council denied a request by Phuong Do to use her garage for a beauty salon with therapeutic massage.
The request fell within the zoning guidelines for a home-based business in this area but would require a special use permit to operate.
The 3,500-square-foot single family home at 60 Ruby Forest Parkway is near the entrance to the Ruby Forest neighborhood. The garage, where the business would be located is about 500 square feet.
In her application, Do stated her business had suffered since COVID-19 and reduced her client base to about 4 people per week which is not enough to justify renting a commercial space. She is a licensed massage therapist and cosmetologist.
The request was denied because council members felt the business was not appropriate for the location. Several residents from the Ruby Forest Neighborhood came to the public hearing and spoke in opposition to the request.
