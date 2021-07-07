Suwanee invites public to pedestrian, bicycle loop study open house

During the event the public will learn what the city heard from recent pop-up booths, an online survey, and community input map. Attendees will also learn more about the recommended route for a continuous pedestrian and bicycle loop and why it has become the preferred option.

Participants will view proposed concepts for the sidewalk feasibility studies on Martin Farm Road, White Street, Russell Street, and Westbrook Road and how the city can create unique and inviting character along these routes with features like art, landscaping, and design.