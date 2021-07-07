ajc logo
Suwanee invites public to pedestrian, bicycle loop study open house

Suwanee is conducting an open house 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Drive, to review the latest Pedestrian and Bicycle Loop Study findings. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Suwanee is conducting an open house 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Drive, to review the latest Pedestrian and Bicycle Loop Study findings. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

As Suwanee continues community involvement in development of a Pedestrian and Bicycle Loop, the city is conducting an open house 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Drive, to review the latest study findings.

During the event the public will learn what the city heard from recent pop-up booths, an online survey, and community input map. Attendees will also learn more about the recommended route for a continuous pedestrian and bicycle loop and why it has become the preferred option.

Participants will view proposed concepts for the sidewalk feasibility studies on Martin Farm Road, White Street, Russell Street, and Westbrook Road and how the city can create unique and inviting character along these routes with features like art, landscaping, and design.

City staff and the consultant team will be available to discuss the details and answer questions.

Details: suwaneeloop.com.

