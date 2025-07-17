Buckhead Coalition seeks successor after longtime leader plans retirement

Explore Landmark decides to be its own landlord by buying Buckhead office park

Durrett said the time is right.

“It’s been a real privilege to be in the middle of a lot of important things over the past 30 years of my life,” he said.

Durrett was the founding executive director of the Livable Communities Coalition, a nonprofit that focuses on development integration and planning in the Atlanta region. During his tenure in Buckhead, Durrett said high-rise residential development, streetscape improvements and a focus on mixed-use projects were large priorities — which he expects his successor to continue.

“The biggest opportunities are continuing to advance the infrastructure required to get people out of their cars and onto their feet and bicycles, electric or otherwise,” Durrett said.

He added that, “Atlanta and the region’s future vibrancy is going to depend on a very robust trail system,” referencing building upon the Beltline’s model with increased integration. Buckhead’s Path400 greenway and the broader Hub 404 green space project mirror that type of outdoor infrastructure.

Credit: Courtesy of Livable Buckhead Credit: Courtesy of Livable Buckhead

He will remain on the Hub 404 Conservancy board, and he’s being considered for a board position with Decide DeKalb, the county’s development authority.

Eric Tanenblatt, global chair of public policy and regulation for law firm Dentons, is leading the search for the Buckhead Coalition’s next leader. He said the right candidate will need to share Durrett’s focus on modern urbanism and connectivity.

Explore Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side

“Jim did a remarkable job following Sam (Massell)’s footsteps,” Tanenblatt said. “And I’m hopeful that the next leader will do the same and take Buckhead to new heights.”

Durrett aims to hand over the reins by early March, when he turns 69 years old. He said he and his wife look forward to spending more time outdoors, particularly at a cottage they own in Serenbe and yurt they frequent in Idaho.

THE WATER COOLER

This column has been adapted from the July edition of The Water Cooler, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s LinkedIn newsletter about the office market and the workplace. Keep up with the latest insider commercial real estate news by subscribing on the AJC’s LinkedIn page.