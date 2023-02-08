X
Suwanee approves new car wash, self-storage

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Following recommendations for approval by the planning department and planning commission, the Suwanee City Council recently approved zoning and permits for a 115,200-square-foot 3-story climate controlled self-storage facility and 4,375-square-foot car wash at 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

The applicant, Nacoochee Corporation, plans to subdivide the 5-acre property into two tracts. Plans include demolishing the existing 11,000-square-foot shopping center at the front one and a half acres adjacent to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and construct a car wash with outdoor vacuums.

The remaining acreage, which is largely undeveloped, will have a climate-controlled self-storage building constructed with access via two existing driveways of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Approval came with conditions related to the architecture of the buildings, parking and landscaping.

