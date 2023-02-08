Suwanee approves new car wash, self-storage

The applicant, Nacoochee Corporation, plans to subdivide the 5-acre property into two tracts. Plans include demolishing the existing 11,000-square-foot shopping center at the front one and a half acres adjacent to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and construct a car wash with outdoor vacuums.

The remaining acreage, which is largely undeveloped, will have a climate-controlled self-storage building constructed with access via two existing driveways of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.