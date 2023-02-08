Suwanee approves new car wash, self-storage

Following recommendations for approval by the planning department and planning commission, the Suwanee City Council recently approved zoning and permits for a 115,200-square-foot 3-story climate controlled self-storage facility and 4,375-square-foot car wash at 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
The applicant, Nacoochee Corporation, plans to subdivide the 5-acre property into two tracts. Plans include demolishing the existing 11,000-square-foot shopping center at the front one and a half acres adjacent to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and construct a car wash with outdoor vacuums.
The remaining acreage, which is largely undeveloped, will have a climate-controlled self-storage building constructed with access via two existing driveways of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Approval came with conditions related to the architecture of the buildings, parking and landscaping.
