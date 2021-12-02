Suwanee approves contract for Sims Lake Park trail rehabilitation

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $72,312 contract with Newlands Contracting for the Sims Lake Park Trail Rehabilitation.
This contract includes rehabilitation of 12,529 square feet of trails at Sims Lake Park.
The plan includes removing and replacing asphalt trail surfaces that have tree roots growing into them and extensive cracking with improved drainage on the trails.
The project is designed to improve the overall safety of the trail.
The 62-acre Sims Lake Park at 4600 Suwanee Dam Road includes a seven-acre lake and 1.2-mile looping trail, playground, pavilion, picnic tables, public restrooms and an outdoor classroom.
About the Author
Editors' Picks