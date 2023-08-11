Sugar Hill to hold final millage rate hearing

Credit: City of Sugar Hill

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Sugar Hill will hold the third and final public hearing on the proposed 2023 millage rate at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at City Hall, 5039 West Broad St.

The city is proposing lowering the millage rate from 3.8 mils to 3.69 but not as low as the full rollback would have called for to avoid a property tax increase. Owners with a home valued at $450,000 will see about a $50 increase.

The city is working to reduce the tax impact in other ways. The general homestead exemption will increase from $2,000 to $10,000, senior homestead exemption will increase from $4,000 to $20,000, and disabled senior homeowners exemption will go from $6,000 to $30,000.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
