Sugar Hill, Suwanee mayors inducted into Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame

The mayors of two cities in Gwinnett County that border one another were recognized by the Georgia Municipal Association for contributions to their cities and support of the organization.
On August 9, Mayor Steve Edwards of Sugar Hill and Mayor Jimmy Burnette of Suwanee were two of five city leaders inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame at GMA’s annual convention in Savannah.
Edwards, elected as mayor in 2014, previously served on Sugar Hill Planning Commission and City Council. He worked alongside other officials to turn the city into a walkable community with new retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Burnette has served as mayor of Suwanee for 10 years and previously served as a councilmember for 16 years. The Suwanee native, whose father served 32 years on City Council, has played a role in bringing public art, economic development projects and parks to the Gwinnett city.
Both Edwards and Burnette serve on several boards, committees and councils for GMA. The organization advocates on behalf of cities within the state and offers training and resources to city leaders.
These are the other Georgia city officials inducted into the Hall of Fame this year:
- Phil Best, former mayor of Dublin and former president for Georgia Municipal Association
- Vince Williams, mayor of Union City and former president for Georgia Municipal Association
- Isaiah Hugley, city manager of Columbus