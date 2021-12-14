ajc logo
Sugar Hill seeking volunteers for Crayfish Restoration Project

Volunteers are needed 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Crayfish Creek, 6274 Cumming Highway NE in Buford to help plant native shrubs, trees and grasses along the creek’s new banks. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Volunteers are needed 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Crayfish Creek, 6274 Cumming Highway NE in Buford to help plant native shrubs, trees and grasses along the creek’s new banks. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Sugar Hill in conjunction with the Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District have been working to restore erosion caused by stormwater and a degraded pipe at Crayfish Creek. The tributary that feeds into the Chattahoochee is part of the ecosystem providing a critical spawning ground for Wild Brown Trout.

Volunteers are needed 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Crayfish Creek, 6274 Cumming Highway NE in Buford to help plant native shrubs, trees and grasses along the creek’s new banks.

Community service credit hours are available for teens and lunch is provided. Ages 15+ are welcome.

Information and to sign the waiver: www.gwinnettswcd.org.

