Sugar Hill opens new garden pavilion

The Sugar Hill Community Garden at Gary Pirkle Park has a new garden pavilion next door to the existing barn at 6217 Suwanee Dam Road. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Sugar Hill Community Garden at Gary Pirkle Park has a new garden pavilion next door to the existing barn at 6217 Suwanee Dam Road. The city envisions the new pavilion as a valuable resource to garden members and their board of directors.

The pavilion matches the architectural style of the current barn structure and its proximity to the barn and garden will make it beneficial to many of the educational and training opportunities provided at the garden.

The community garden, created in 2011, celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021. Not only does the garden serve the community as a source for vegetable and herb gardening, but is a place for learning and sharing ideas. A pollinator garden provides an opportunity to teach children about the importance of bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

There are 105 garden plots in the garden for the 2022 season. Plots are 5 feet wide by 15 feet long. Water, tools, soil, mulch and other supplies are available for members.

Annual membership, which covers a first plot, is $35. Additional plots are $20 each, with a maximum of 3 plots per member.

Additional information: www.cityofsugarhill.com/community-garden/. Questions: Recreation Department at 770-831-7413 or email the garden board at sugarhillcg@gmail.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
