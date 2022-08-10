Sugar Hill opens new garden pavilion

The pavilion matches the architectural style of the current barn structure and its proximity to the barn and garden will make it beneficial to many of the educational and training opportunities provided at the garden.

The community garden, created in 2011, celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021. Not only does the garden serve the community as a source for vegetable and herb gardening, but is a place for learning and sharing ideas. A pollinator garden provides an opportunity to teach children about the importance of bees, butterflies and other pollinators.