Students from 5 schools chosen as Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders

Forty students from five Lawrenceville high schools have been selected by the city and Impact46 as the next Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders and Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders Mentors.

The program aims to empower local youth and foster leadership, community engagement and civic awareness.

The 9th, 10th and 11th-grade Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders students include Ermane Abdalla, Michael Abraham, Anna Ale, Cynthia Alvarado, Belen Alvarado, Aminata Camara, Lily Chen, Briana Codrescu, Adna Cufurovic, Shyanne Davis, Jeminye Galarza, Madison Harris, Steven Huang, Ariel Hutchinson, Britani Jarquin, Shiare Kelly, Emerson Miranda Moran, Darrius Moses, Nickyale Neblett, Nha Han Nguyen, Christina Nguyen, Korede Oguns, Maya Omar, Jabari Pasha, Krish Patel, Taylor Reid, Jordan Riddick, Rianne Delos Santos and Nethili Tissera.

The 2nd-year Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders Mentors include Ashley Burton, Kevin Jacob, Nadia Mathews, Saumya Palipudi, Khenya Robinson, Mehek Saha, Abhi Saji, Shivani Shreedhar, Chameli Tissera, Sohum Trivedi and Valery Valdez-Ramos.

Information: lville.city/legacy-leaders.