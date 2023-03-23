X

Snellville ending free curbside recycling

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The city of Snellville recently announced that it will end free curbside recycling on May 1, starting a subscription-based curbside service instead.

The transition comes after the cost of recycling has increased in recent years, a spokesperson for the city said.

Residents who participate in the subscription-based service will receive a new 65-gallon recycling cart and have to pay $144 annually. Interested participants must call Snellville Public Works by April 30 to set up the service.

Those not participating can pay $120 annually for an extra 65-gallon garbage cart.

The city’s recycling center is still open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents who want to recycle for free.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

