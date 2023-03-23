Snellville ending free curbside recycling

The city of Snellville recently announced that it will end free curbside recycling on May 1, starting a subscription-based curbside service instead.
The transition comes after the cost of recycling has increased in recent years, a spokesperson for the city said.
Residents who participate in the subscription-based service will receive a new 65-gallon recycling cart and have to pay $144 annually. Interested participants must call Snellville Public Works by April 30 to set up the service.
Those not participating can pay $120 annually for an extra 65-gallon garbage cart.
The city’s recycling center is still open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents who want to recycle for free.
