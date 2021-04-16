Snellville chooses architect to design Mercantile building at The Grove

The Snellville City Council recently voted unanimously to contract with Atlanta-based Place Maker Design to design the future Mercantile building, a city market planned for The Grove at Towne Center.
The $118,500 contract includes schematic design, design development and construction document services for the $6 million project. Also included are architectural, civil engineering, structural engineering, mechanical, plumbing and electrical engineering services as well as administration services.
Design of the 25,000-square-foot, two-story building will be completed by late summer in time for construction to begin this fall, with a goal to open in Sept. 2022.
The Grove at Towne Center’s first phase will include over 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space, along with approximately 262 multi-family apartments. The new Elizabeth Williams Library will be constructed and include a second-floor business development/accelerator space.