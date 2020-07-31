Snellville cancels most events through October

"Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and rise in hospitalizations, we feel it is important to keep the health and safety of our citizens and visitors first and foremost," STAT Executive Director Kelly McAloon said. "We feel that we cannot properly social distance at our concerts and larger events and are taking the advice of Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Department doctors who suggest not to have large gatherings of people, which can spread the virus, even outdoors."

Canceled events include the Snellville Concert Series (Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 10), Star Spangled Labor Day (Sept. 5), Taste of Snellville (Sept. 12), and the Fall Festival (Oct. 24).