Snellville breaks ground on Greenway Trail project

Snellville officials recently broke ground on the Greenway Trail, a project that will provide a trail system around the city's The Grove at Towne Center development.
"The Greenway Trail will provide visitors and residents with a beautiful network of paths to travel to and through our downtown development project, The Grove at Towne Center. The trail system will provide a safe and convenient option to people who want to visit our city by walking and bike riding," said Mayor Barbara Bender.
In July, the city approved a $1.1 million contract with the Dickerson Group for Phase 1 of the Greenway Trail. City Manager Butch Sanders said about $400,000 of that money will go toward stormwater improvements in the Towne Center.
Phase 1 of the project, the Towne Center Spine, is a .7-mile trail that will parallel Wisteria Drive along a mostly dry creek bed. This greenway will serve as a "border" along the rear of the Towne Center and will provide another connection from City Hall and the Senior Center to North Road, Scenic Highway and the neighborhoods surrounding the north end of downtown Snellville.
Information: www.snellville.org/snellville-greenway-master-plan-1.