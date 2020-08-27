Snellville breaks ground on Greenway Trail project

"The Greenway Trail will provide visitors and residents with a beautiful network of paths to travel to and through our downtown development project, The Grove at Towne Center. The trail system will provide a safe and convenient option to people who want to visit our city by walking and bike riding," said Mayor Barbara Bender.

In July, the city approved a $1.1 million contract with the Dickerson Group for Phase 1 of the Greenway Trail. City Manager Butch Sanders said about $400,000 of that money will go toward stormwater improvements in the Towne Center.