Snellville awards contract to build roundabout at Wisteria Drive and Clower Street

The Snellville City Council recently approved a $1.6 million contract with OhmShiv for a roundabout at Clower Street at Wisteria Road, right in/right out access at North Road and Oak Road, as well as curb and sidewalk improvements on all roads.
OhmShiv was the lowest of six companies to bid for the work which the city sees as part of necessary public roadway improvements throughout the Towne Center area.
The work will be paid for using SPLOST funds.
Snellville’s Towne Center will create a livable, walkable downtown with commercial, recreational and residential space. Plans include a new Gwinnett County Public Library, specialty market/event building, upscale apartments and common areas with walking access to retail, dining and the greenway system.
