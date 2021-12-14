ajc logo
X

Snellville awards contract to build roundabout at Wisteria Drive and Clower Street

Snellville recently approved a $1.6 million contract for a roundabout at Clower Street at Wisteria Road, right in/right out at North Road/Oak Road, as well as curb and sidewalk improvements on all roads. (Courtesy City of Snellville)
Caption
Snellville recently approved a $1.6 million contract for a roundabout at Clower Street at Wisteria Road, right in/right out at North Road/Oak Road, as well as curb and sidewalk improvements on all roads. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

Credit: Arrington, Brian

Credit: Arrington, Brian

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Snellville City Council recently approved a $1.6 million contract with OhmShiv for a roundabout at Clower Street at Wisteria Road, right in/right out access at North Road and Oak Road, as well as curb and sidewalk improvements on all roads.

OhmShiv was the lowest of six companies to bid for the work which the city sees as part of necessary public roadway improvements throughout the Towne Center area.

The work will be paid for using SPLOST funds.

Snellville’s Towne Center will create a livable, walkable downtown with commercial, recreational and residential space. Plans include a new Gwinnett County Public Library, specialty market/event building, upscale apartments and common areas with walking access to retail, dining and the greenway system.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett adds second glass recycling location
22m ago
Sugar Hill seeking volunteers for Crayfish Restoration Project
29m ago
Lane closures to slow drivers in Winder for bridge construction
32m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top