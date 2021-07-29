Snellville approves same millage rate for 7th consecutive year

Despite explosive tax revenue growth over the past four years, Snellville opted not to decrease or “rollback” the city’s millage rate, a decision that would have lowered property taxes or at minimum kept them the same.
At the city’s most recent council meeting, and following three public hearings on the matter, the Snellville City Council voted to adopt a millage rate of 4.588 mills, the same millage rate for the past seven years. Maintaining the current rate will result in a 6.4% increase in tax revenue for the city.
Four years ago, the city collected $8.6 million in new growth tax revenue. This past year and despite the pandemic, the city saw new tax revenue growth of $31.29 million thanks to increased property values, new construction and new business tax revenue.
Details, including information on the city’s newly adopted Fiscal Year 2022 Budget: www.snellville.org.