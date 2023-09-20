Slip ramp with direct access to Northside Hospital Gwinnett opened

A slip ramp providing direct access to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville opened Wednesday.

Lawrenceville has been working with the Georgia Department of Transportation and Northside Hospital Gwinnett since July 2022 to complete the $2 million project, which adds a separate exit lane from the eastbound state route 316 at state route 120, taking drivers directly to the Northside Hospital Gwinnett complex.

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

The new ramp will help ease congestion along Pike Street, Chuck Warbington, Lawrenceville’s City Manager said in a statement.

The city worked with CHA Consulting, Inc. as the designer, Ohmshive Construction, LLC as the contractor and Atlas as the construction manager, the announcement said. The project includes 0.41 miles of grading, curb and gutter, sidewalk, drainage, and asphalt paving.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

