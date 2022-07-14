Lawrenceville building Ga. 316 exit ramp to Northside Hospital Gwinnett

On Wednesday, the city of Lawrenceville announced it, along with Georgia Department of Transportation and Northside Hospital Gwinnett, will add an exit ramp on State Route 316 at State Route 120. The new ramp will allow direct access to Northside Hospital Gwinnett from the busy highway, the announcement said.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and that they were receptive to our recommendation for the addition of a slip ramp concept to their hospital campus renovation master plan,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington, said.