Lawrenceville building Ga. 316 exit ramp to Northside Hospital Gwinnett

On Wednesday, the city of Lawrenceville announced that they will add a ramp slip on State Route 316 at State Route 120, creating direct access to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Lawrenceville residents will soon have easier access to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

On Wednesday, the city of Lawrenceville announced it, along with Georgia Department of Transportation and Northside Hospital Gwinnett, will add an exit ramp on State Route 316 at State Route 120. The new ramp will allow direct access to Northside Hospital Gwinnett from the busy highway, the announcement said.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and that they were receptive to our recommendation for the addition of a slip ramp concept to their hospital campus renovation master plan,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington, said.

“Considering overall traffic flow for the city and preventing additional congestion on Pike Street, adding a separate exit lane directly to the hospital is the best option.”

The project will cost $2,067,737 including 0.41 miles of grading, curb and gutter, sidewalk, drainage, and asphalt paving, the announcement said.

The city will work with CHA Consulting as the designer, Ohmshiv Construction as the contractor and Atlas as the construction manager, the announcement said.

Work is scheduled to begin this month and be completed in mid-2023.

