Peachtree Corners to landscape roadway medians

Peachtree Corners has begun a median landscaping project on Peachtree Corners Circle between Springs Lane and Westchase Village Lane. Crews will be planting in the existing center medians along the roadway.
Partial lane closures are expected during construction. Traffic flaggers will be placed to assist motorists traveling through the area.
The city released an anticipated schedule for the landscaping that includes most work affecting traffic beginning Sept. 19. The majority of the project should be complete by mid-November assuming the weather cooperates. All work should be entirely complete before the end of the year.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest