Peachtree Corners to begin next phase of Town Center playground

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Peachtree Corners has approved the conceptual design and layout for Phase II of the Town Green Playground. This phase is specifically designed for younger children ages two to five who might be overwhelmed by the existing, highly popular playground.

The new play structures will be built where the current hill and slide are located behind Playa Bowls. The new playground will feature lower-to-the-ground climbing pieces with an outer-space theme and will have wheelchair accessible ramps.

The first 24,000-square-foot phase of the playground opened in July, 2022 with state-of-the art play features including an artificial rubberized surface with pervious materials for drainage management that also allows for easy wheelchair access. Among the many options for play, children enjoy the PTC Tower which mimics the city’s pedestrian bridge across Peachtree Parkway and features two slides, a climbing structure, stairs, two towers and the bridge between the two towers.

Materials, parts and equipment for this phase of the project total $1.5 million. Construction is scheduled to begin Dec. 1.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
