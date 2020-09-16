Peachtree Corners seeking volunteers for Redevelopment Agency

The work of the Redevelopment Agency supports the Holcomb Bridge Road Corridor Urban Redevelopment Plan which identifies opportunities for improved housing and commercial districts through the use of incentives, regulatory requirements, and other mechanisms to induce redevelopment. Information: www.tinyurl.com/PeachtreeCornersAgency.

The agency is expected to have 10 to 12 meetings per year lasting 2 to 3 hours per meeting. Volunteers must be Peachtree Corners residents and ideally have some experience in a field associated with property development such as finance, construction, real estate or law. To volunteer email resume to dwheeler@peachtreecornersga.gov by Sept. 25.